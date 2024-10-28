Ahead of SSMB29, Mahesh Babu likely to play cameo in THIS movie?

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is completely occupied with his maiden project with SS Rajamouli — SSMB 29. Amidst the hype surrounding the upcoming movie, the latest news of his special appearance in another film is surely a treat for his fans. According to a report on Gulte.com, Mahesh Babu is set for a cameo role in Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Directed by Arjun Jandyala, the upcoming movie stars Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla, in the titular role.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the SSMB 29 actor will portray Lord Sri Krishna in Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Additionally, if the report is to be believed, the movie is currently in its production stage. The makers are expected to officially announce the news on the special occasion of Diwali.

Mahesh Babu has consistently demonstrated his love for his family, standing by them like a rock in times of need. This is not the first time the actor has come forward to support someone from his family. In the past, Mahesh Babu has extended his support by promoting their work on social media or by attending pre-release events for his family members.

For the unversed, besides Ashok Galla, actors Manasa Varanasi and Devdatta Gajanan Nage play crucial roles in the movie. Directed by Arjun Jandyala, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is produced by Somineni Balakrishna under the Lalithambika Productions banner. The film is set to clash with Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, and will be released on November 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29 has become the talk of the town. Reportedly, the movie is speculated to be a globe-trotting adventure. Another report from Gulte claims that the movie’s script has been finalized and SSMB 29 will be made on a whopping budget of ₹900–1,000 crores. Previously, in discussing the film, its screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, revealed that it took them two years to develop the movie’s story.

SSMB 29 is said to showcase the Guntur Kaaram actor in a role inspired by Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology. Moreover, there have also been speculations about the film being a jungle adventure.

