SSMB 29: SS Rajamouli likely to begin shoot for Mahesh Babu starrer in January 2025, movie to be made on Rs 1000 crore budget?

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's eagerly awaited film, currently referred to as SSMB29 or SSRMB, has been generating a lot of excitement lately. According to a report from Gulte, the pair is planning to kick off filming in January 2025, with the director actively searching for the perfect locations.

As per the report, the movie’s script has been finalized and the film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 900 - 1000 crores. At an earlier event, the film’s screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad had revealed that it took them 2 years to develop the movie’s story.

The prominent screenwriter had also confirmed that the movie is set to present a new world to the audience that hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema previously. As per the ongoing buzz, the film is a “global feature” and reportedly a globe-trotting adventure flick.

Moreover, the movie’s entire cast and crew have not been finalized as of yet either. It has also been speculated that Mahesh Babu’s character from the film would be based on Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s filmography, the actor was last seen in the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action-drama flick presented the story of Ramana, a young man who strives to reconnect with his estranged mother after she had abandoned him as a child.

The movie focuses on how the man rekindles the relationship with his mother while trying to understand why she chose to stay away from him. The movie featured an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles and eventually tanked at the box office.

Mahesh Babu is next set to lend his voice to the film Mufasa: The Lion King for its Telugu dub. The musical drama flick’s Telugu dubbed version is set to have Mahesh voice the character of Mufasa, bringing an iconic appeal to the orphan king’s adaptation.

Interestingly, legendary actor Brahmanandam is lending his voice to Pumbaa in the Telugu version with actor Ali voicing Timon.

