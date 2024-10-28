Did you know Prabhas rejected a crucial role in Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, which was later played by THIS actor?

Prabhas’ unwavering fame across India has solidified his status as one of the most-loved actors in the country. However, did you know that the Baahubali star was once offered a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat? Read on as we reveal why he ultimately passed on the opportunity.

The role in question was none other than that of Maharawal Ratan Singh, the noble Rajput ruler who reigned around 1302-1303 CE. This character was one of the main protagonists in the historical drama, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

It was reported that by the time casting for Padmaavat was almost complete, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had only one key role left to fill—Maharawal Ratan Singh—and he had Prabhas in mind. Bhansali was highly impressed with Prabhas’ performance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and believed that Prabhas would bring the right presence and aura to the role. Furthermore, Prabhas' pan-India appeal was a major factor in the filmmaker’s desire to cast him.

However, despite the enticing offer, Prabhas rejected the role. The part was eventually handed to Shahid Kapoor, who went on to portray Maharawal Ratan Singh with finesse, contributing to the film’s massive success.

So, why did Prabhas turn down such a high-profile Bollywood project? Reportedly, by this time, Prabhas was already deeply involved in the filming of Baahubali 2. Additionally, when he heard the script and the scope of his role as Maharawal Ratan Singh, he was underwhelmed.

Prabhas felt that the role was not as substantial or glamorous as other period roles he had played, particularly in comparison to his iconic character in Baahubali.

It is also speculated that Prabhas was apprehensive about accepting a role that might not live up to the stature he had built over the years, especially after the monumental success of Baahubali. He was reportedly looking for a central role that would be on par with Deepika Padukone's character, and he felt that Maharawal Ratan Singh’s role did not offer that level of prominence.

On the work front, Prabhas continues to stay busy with a lineup of exciting projects, including The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, and Salaar 2.

What do you think? Would Prabhas have been a better fit for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, or did Shahid Kapoor do it justice? Let us know your thoughts!

