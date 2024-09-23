Mahesh Babu’s VIRAL new look for SSMB29 leaves internet in splits; paves way for some hilarious banter and memes by fans

Mahesh Babu who is set to join hands with legendary director SS Rajamouli, for the tentatively titled SSMB29 recently stunned the world with his new look. The actor and his wife Namrata were seen donating to Telangana CM’s relief fund where the superstar was spotted in his bearded and long hair look.

However, the actor’s new avatar has surely taken the internet world on a fun ride with many fans having hilarious banters about his new look. Mahesh Babu’s bearded look has been turned into various memes, with even some calling him “Tollywood’s Jesus.”

Along with the same, the actor’s look has been even compared to his father, Krishna’s long hair look as well. Moreover, many others have even lauded his look as being on par with Keanu Reeves, especially for his avatar in the film John Wick.

See Mahesh Babu's new look:

See fans reactions to Mahesh Babu’s new look for SSMB29:

Mahesh Babu’s new look has been unveiled at a moment when the actor has more or so avoided the public eye and was spotted mostly wearing a baseball cap. The superstar along with his wife donated Rs 50 lakhs to the CM’s relief fund and another Rs 10 lakhs in the name of his production company.

The actor’s new look was paired with a causal t-shirt look which also had denim jeans to complete it. Mahesh Babu’s next film with director SS Rajamouli is expected to be a ‘global feature’ movie which is likely to be in the adventure genre.

As per reports, the film tentatively called as SSMB29 or SSRMB would feature the actor in a role inspired by Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology. The upcoming movie would once again have a story penned by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad with PS Vinod cranking the camera.

Additionally, the actor who was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram is also set to voice the Disney character Mufasa. The Hollywood movie Mufasa: The Lion King is slated to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024, with the superstar voicing the central character in its Telugu dub.

