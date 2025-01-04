Ajith Kumar flexes his suave salt and pepper look in formals poses for rare family photo on daughter Anoushka’s birthday

Ajith Kumar has several films lined up ahead, not to forget his recent venture into his passion for racing, where he launched his new team. And now, the actor was spotted joining in for his daughter Anoushka’s birthday celebrations along with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Ajith’s wife Shalini posted a picture from their daughter’s birthday celebration. The cute family of four could be seen posing for a snapshot together as Anoushka cut her cake.

Take a look at the picture here:

Speaking about the Tamil star, he looked dashing in a formal suit and even twinned with his son Aadvik. On the other hand, his wife Shalini looked stunning dressed in a white top and trousers, whereas their daughter Anoushka wore white attire.

Well, it was just a few days back when Ajith Kumar was seen jetting off to Singapore with his family to spend the New Year holidays together. The actor looked handsome in a black suit, while Shalini looked gorgeous in a white co-ord set.

Check out the glimpse here:

Not just that, Ajith, along with his wife and kids, were also seen lately attending PV Sindhu’s wedding reception. They posed for the paparazzi for a picture together, and it was a rather rare appearance of the family in public.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about his work front, Ajith has been gathering the spotlight after his Pongal release Vidaamuyarchi got postponed from its release.

The official announcement made by the makers left the fans surprised, as they anticipated that the movie would be making its theatrical release soon.

On the other hand, his next release, Good Bad Ugly, is also in its production stage.

