BUZZ: Ajith Kumar to join hands with Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran once again after latter wraps up Mark Antony 2?

Ajith Kumar is preparing for the release of his movies Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in 2025. With the superstar making two appearances on the big screen back-to-back next year, there’s a chance he could collaborate again with Adhik Ravichandran, the director of Good Bad Ugly.

As per a report by Valai Pechu, Ajith Kumar is likely to collaborate with Adhik again after enjoying his experience working on Good Bad Ugly . Apparently, Ajith has taken a liking to Adhik’s style of working, which paves the way for the superstar to collaborate with him once more.

However, it is also reported that Adhik is likely to work with Ajith Kumar only after wrapping up work on Mark Antony 2, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Additionally, as of now, these are just rumors, with official confirmations yet to be made.

Moreover, it was earlier reported by Indiaglitz Tamil that Vishal is set to start work on Mark Antony 2, with his directorial project Thupparivalan 2 delayed in production. For those unfamiliar, Mark Antony was a Tamil sci-fi comedy flick starring Vishal and SJ Suryah in lead roles.

The movie tells the tale of a mechanic named Mark, who grows up hating his gangster father, believing he had killed his mother. However, by a twist of fate, the mechanic gets his hands on a time-traveling telephone that allows him to make calls to the past, leading to a rabbit hole of chaos and fun antics.

The action-packed film also featured Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Y. G. Mahendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Redin Kingsley, and others in key roles.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s professional front, the superstar is next set to appear in the lead role of the film Vidaamuyarchi . The movie, which recently wrapped up filming, is set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025, with Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja playing co-leads.

The movie is expected to be a slick action thriller, with an additional cast including actors like Arav, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Subramanian, and others in key roles.

