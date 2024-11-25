Pushpa 2 release date, plot, trailer, full star cast; everything you need to know about Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the big screens in December and will kick start the holiday season on a high note. Directed by Sukumar, this action drama is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. While Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will play his wife, Srivalli.

Pushpa 2 release date and star cast

Pushpa 2 will release in theaters across the country on December 5. Alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil will be back as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the movie. The star cast also includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh, Tarak Ponnappa, Dhananjaya, and Rao Ramesh, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela is set to groove everyone with her special dance number titled Kissik alongside Allu Arjun. The track was released recently and in no time went viral on social media overnight due to its peppy beats.

The sequel to Pushpa was officially announced before the original film's release in December 2021, under the title Pushpa 2. The subtitle, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was revealed in August 2022. About 10 percent of the film's footage was shot alongside the original film. However, Sukumar decided to change the story and started principal photography back in October 2022.

On the other hand, the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, and editing by Naveen Nooli. Meanwhile, the Allu Arjun starrer is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2 runtime and plot

While the makers of Pushpa 2 have not yet announced the runtime, it is speculated to be around 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Talking about the plot, the Allu Arjun film will continue to narrate the story of Pushpa Raj and the events after the first film. It will also show Pushpa's rise in the criminal world and his intense rivalry with Shekhawat to take control of the red sandalwood smuggling business.

Pushpa 2 trailer

The makers recently dropped the trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule, which starts with an official questioning Pushpa's attitude. The clip showcases Allu Arjun in a stunning appearance as he takes on the world. A woman's voice declares, "Pushpa is not just a name; he’s a brand."

The trailer continues with intense action and a brief appearance by Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil enters as Pushpa’s fierce rival and pledges to defeat him.

Pushpa confidently says he's not a national player but an international one. The trailer ends with an epic showdown and Pushpa's iconic step.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Here's where Pushpa 2 will stream online

The digital rights of Pushpa 2 have been bought by Netflix. Therefore, the movie will stream on the OTT platform after concluding its theatrical run.

Back in January, the streaming platform announced the same and wrote, "Pushpa is about to come out of hiding, and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Are you excited to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 in theaters? Let us know in the comments.

