Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding date, guest list and everything you want to know

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding has been the talk of the town since they exchanged rings earlier this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple begin their journey together. While there has been much speculation about their marriage, here’s everything we know about their big day.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding date

A few days ago, the couple's wedding invite surfaced on the internet and went viral overnight on social media platforms. The invitation ended months of speculation and confirmed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita will tie the knot on December 4.

Along with the invite, a photo of their customized gift basket also went viral that the couple handed out to the guests. The special bamboo basket included food packets, some jasmine flowers, an Ikat-printed cloth and a scroll with some other small tokens.

The couple's invitation blends tradition with a modern touch. It had pastel tones with intricate borders featuring bells, lamps, and a South Indian temple in the background.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding venue

The couple will get married at Hyderabad's iconic Annapurna Studios. The venue holds sentimental value as it was established by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Reports suggest the couple chose this location to honor the Thandel actor's family legacy and seek blessings from his ancestors for their new journey.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding guest list

As per reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala plan a private wedding with close family and a few friends from the film industry. Guests are expected to include the Daggubati and Mega families, Mahesh Babu's family, and Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Top directors like SS Rajamouli are also said to be invited.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding to stream online?

Reports suggest streaming platforms are negotiating with Nagarjuna for exclusive rights to showcase Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. The veteran actor is reportedly considering Netflix as the streaming partner. If things go well, the event could become the second celebrity wedding on Netflix after Nayanthara’s documentary.

Naga Chaitanya shares his feeling ahead of wedding

In an interview with Times of India, Chay opened up about his marriage with Sobhita and shared how he feels. He said, "There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies… Butterflies are only because of the planning and logistics that are involved on those days like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together."

Meanwhile, the couple got engaged on August 8 at the actor's Hyderabad home in presence of their family members.

