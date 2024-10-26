Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar and Arjun Das look dashing in contrasting looks in latest PICS from the sets

Ajith Kumar and Arjun Das were recently spotted after the latter joined the shoot of AK's upcoming movie, Good Bad Ugly. In a behind-the-scenes moment from the film set, the superstar exuded charisma in a stylish tuxedo.

On the other hand, Arjun sported a blonde hairstyle and a green jacket, appearing all smiles. The pictures of both actors were shared on social media by cinephile Amutha Bharathi.

Check out the BTS moment from sets of Good Bad Ugly ft Ajith Kumar and Arjun Das

In a recent post on social media, Arjun Das himself confirmed that he had joined the cast of Good Bad Ugly and expressed his delight in working with Ajith Kumar. In a heartfelt note, Arjun revealed that he had previously worked with Ajith’s social media team when he first moved to Chennai.

The actor continued, “One thing that has remained constant over the years is Ajith sir's kindness and generosity. He didn’t have to, but he always put in a word for me in every movie of his.” Arjun also recalled the time Ajith told him they’d work together after watching the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master.

See the post by Arjun Das here:

Coming to Good Bad Ugly, the film stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role and is said to be an action-comedy, directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran. The movie, which has already unveiled some striking looks of Ajith, is also reported to feature Trisha Krishnan, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, and Rahul Dev in key roles. The film is expected to release in theaters for Pongal 2025, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar also has his movie Vidaamuyrachi in the making. The action thriller film, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni also has Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

