Ajith Kumar wins at Dubai 24H Series: Kamal Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, others laud Tamil star on his performance and win

Ajith Kumar secured the third position in the 991 category and bagged the title of ‘Spirit Of The Race’ in the GT4 category. Soon, the actor received immense appreciation from his colleagues back in the film fraternity.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and dropped a clip of AK from his winning moment. Sharing her heartfelt wishes, the diva wrote, “What an example of never becoming complacent with your accomplishments and continuously pushing yourself to work harder, @ajithkumarracing.”

Naga Chaitanya also dropped a congratulatory note for the senior actor and penned, “@ajithkumarracing Congrats! Making us proud! What a journey, what a win!”

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan too dropped an affectionate note of appreciation and cheer for his friend Ajith. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports.”

Ajith’s dearest friend and actor R Madhavan dropped a special post on Instagram, stating, “What a man.. as he says, “DREAMS DO COME TRUE." 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.. an incredible real HERO…”

Superstar Rajinikanth also dropped a shoutout on Twitter for Ajith Kumar after his massive win at the Dubai 24H Series. He wrote, "Congratulations, my dear #AjithKumar. You made it. God bless. Love you.”

In fact, the Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also extended heartfelt wishes to Ajith on his win.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he dropped a long message, an excerpt of which read, “I am thrilled to hear that Ajith Kumar Sir and his team have secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to #AjithKumar Sir and his team for this remarkable achievement.”

ALSO READ: Nayanthara's dark blue saree is a far cry from the high-octane numbers, styles with choker, and perfect glam makeup