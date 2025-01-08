Ajith Kumar’s Dubai car crash: Team member drops first update of actor after the accident, assures his safety

Ajith Kumar’s professional front includes not just films but also a never-ending passion for car racing. The actor is a certified race car driver and has even won several accolades for the same. He is currently all set to participate in the Dubai 24 Hours race under his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing Team. However, he recently met with an accident during a practice session.

Well, videos of Ajith’s accident did rounds on the internet in no time, leaving fans shocked and worried as his car spun out of control severely after hitting a boundary. However, the actor was seen stepping out of the vehicle unharmed soon enough, giving respite to everyone.

And now, one of his team members has dropped the first-ever update on Ajith after the ordeal. Taking to Instagram, the manager of his racing team, Fabian Duffieux, posted a bunch of pictures featuring the actor, standing all fit and fine, unscathed.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, Fabian penned a long note assuring everyone about Ajith’s safety after the accident.

He penned, “Test day 1 done. Ajith is safe, without a scratch and that’s the most important Today was another reminder that the journey of learning never ends. No matter the setback, our passion for racing pushes us to keep going, to keep improving, and to keep learning from every experience. The road ahead is still full of lessons, and we are ready to face them all as a team, as a family.”

For the unversed, Ajith will take part in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, which will be held on January 11-12, 2025. The actor, along with his team, began their practice sessions for the same on January 7.

