Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini has a message for Good Bad Ugly actor amid his return as racing driver

While Ajith Kumar is famous for his onscreen performances, not many know that the actor is a professional racer. Yes, that's right. Ajith Kumar became a racing driver in 2003 after finishing in fourth place during the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002. Moreover, the actor is amongst a few Indians who took part in the International arena and FIA championships. In September, he even launched his racing team named Ajith Kumar Racing. After decades, Ajith Kumar is all set for his comeback to motor race and his wife Shalini wished him on social media. Check out her Instagram post below!

Sharing the post, the former actress wisher her superstar husband and penned, “It’s great to see you back as a racing driver, doing what you love. Wishing you and your team a safe and successful racing career ahead!”

As per the schedule shared, the team will start their journey from Michelin Dubai 24h 2025, which will happen on January 10 to 12. After that, they will take part in events across Europe, including the European 24h Series championship and the Porsche GT3 Cup.

It is worth mentioning that Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini are currently in Spain. The latter had posted her first Instagram video as the couple walked hand in hand, exploring the streets of Spain.

It is no surprise that Ajith Kumar is an ardent car and bike enthusiast. The Tamil star has taken part in the inaugural Formula BMW Asia Championship but spun out of the race after the first lap. Ajith Kumar has also participated in the FIA Formula Two Championship. However, the actor gave his racing career a break for several years as he suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar has two films for release. The first one is Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirueni, the movie stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. Moreover, Vidaamuyarchi features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha in supporting yet crucial roles.

Apart from Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar will be seen in Good Bad Ugly. This film is a little extra special for the actor as it marks Ajith's first project with an English title in 22 years. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie, Good Bad Ugly will be released in Pongal 2025, as recently revealed by the film’s producer, Ravi Shankar.

