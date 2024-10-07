WATCH: Ajith Kumar and Shalini spend romantic time together as they walk hand in hand in Spain

Ajith Kumar and his beloved wife Shalini are currently enjoying their vacation in Spain. On a similar note, the star wife shared her first-ever Instagram video with her superstar husband in which the adorable duo is captured while strolling the streets of Spain.

Sharing the video, Shalini Ajith Kumar wrote a romantic caption for her husband that read, “Together is a wonderful place to be (Sic).” Check out the heartwarming video of Ajith Kumar and his wife below!

In the short video clip, Ajith Kumar looks dapper as usual, donning a black pant-suit with a white formal shirt inside. On the other hand, his wife looks pretty in a white short-sleeved dress and no makeup makeup look. Recently, Shalini has been sharing many pictures from their family vacation to Spain, especially with her son. Check out some pictures below!

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar tied the knot with Shalini on April 24, 2000, after dating for some time. The couple is blessed with two children, a daughter named Anoushka, and a son, Aadvik. The happy family of four lives a low-key life, but now and then, we come across their family pictures from vacations or parties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of two most awaited films of his career, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, both of which are expected to be massive entertainers.

Advertisement

Talking about Vidaamuyarchi, the upcoming film is directed by Magizh Thirueni and stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady opposite him. Moreover, the film also features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha in supporting roles.

Besides Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar will be seen in Good Bad Ugly. This film is a little extra special for the actor as it marks Ajith's first project with an English title in 22 years. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly will be released in Pongal 2025, as recently revealed by the film’s producer, Ravi Shankar, at a media interaction.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu flaunts stylish airport look in long hair but we got our eyes on his phone wallpaper