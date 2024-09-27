WATCH: Ajith Kumar is back on the racing track as he goes on a test drive race in Dubai

Ajith Kumar's passion does not limit only to Indian cinema. While the actor is actively working on his upcoming films, he is also making sure to pursue his love for racing. Yes, you read it right. Ajith Kumar is aiming to compete in the European GT4 Championship and is already preparing for it in Dubai.

In the videos that are going viral on social media, the Good Bad Ugly actor can be seen resuming his training for motor racing in Dubai. The clips further show him taking his luxurious supercar on the race track for a test drive after adhering to safety protocols.

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India has already confirmed that Ajith Kumar will make a comeback to car racing. Announcing the same, they wrote on their X handle, "Indian Film Actor, Ajith is keen on making a comeback to motor racing. He is planning on participating in the European GT4 championship in 2025. Negotiations are on with Teams based in the UK, Europe & Middle East."

According to media reports, he is currently in discussions with some of the teams to compete in the European GT4 Championship. The actor is reportedly finalizing his car for the upcoming event and doing test drives on the race track to check which one would be the best choice.

Many of you must not be aware that Ajith Kumar is a professional racer. He became a racing driver back in 2003 after finishing in fourth place during the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002.

Following that, he competed in the inaugural Formula BMW Asia Championship. However, Ajith spun out of the race after the first lap. Nonetheless, the actor has participated in several races including the FIA Formula Two Championship. He is also amongst a few Indians who took part in the International arena and in FIA championships.

Now, after decades Ajith is going to make his comeback to motor racing and fans are excited about it. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.

