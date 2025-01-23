Akhanda 2 FIRST review: 'Second half is bonus,' says composer S Thaman after watching Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 is one of the anticipated films of 2025. Though the makers are yet to announce a release date, reports suggest that the movie will hit theaters in September this year. While fans eagerly await its release, renowned composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala has shared his review of the NBK starrer.

At the Daaku Maharaaj success event, the Game Changer composer stirred excitement around Akhanda 2 and told the crowd that director Boyapati Srinu has done excellent work on the film. "Paisa vasool for Akhanda 2 first half, second half is bonus," said Thaman as quoted by Gulte.

For the unversed, the NBK starrer went on floors during the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. As per the 123Telugu report, Boyapati filmed a few montage shots at the Maha Kumbh to set the stage for NBK's introduction scene in Akhanda 2.

Following the Maha Kumbh schedule, the director traveled to Gudimetla Village near Nandigama in the NTR district to scout locations for key scenes in the film.

Earlier, a source close to the development shared an update about Akhanda 2 with us. The source claimed, "The team will be bringing back the character of Akhanda in the sequel, and this time around, he will be facing a bunch of new challenges in the socio-political context." Apart from NBK, the movie will also feature Pragya Jaiswal in a prominent role.

Meanwhile, Balayya is currently basking in the success of Daaku Maharaaj. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the story revolves around an officer who transforms into a fearless dacoit to rescue a village from the oppression of a powerful family. His journey sees him overcoming numerous obstacles and emerging as a leader without a kingdom.

The film features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, while Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal play significant roles. The ensemble cast also includes Chandini Chowdary, Shine Tom Chacko, and Ravi Kishan in supporting roles.

