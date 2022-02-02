EXCLUSIVE: Balakrishna to reunite with Boyapati Srinu on Akhanda 2; On floors in 2023

Akhanda proved to be the second highest grossing film of the Telugu film industry in 2021 with Balakrishna delivering a true-blue blockbuster. It struck a chord with the audience of it’s unique storytelling pattern of marrying larger than life elements with Indian mythology. Ever since the film’s release, there has been chatter about it’s sequel and now, we have exclusively learnt that Akhanda 2 is definitely in the making.

“The team will be bringing back the character of Akhanda in the sequel and this time around, he will be facing a bunch of new challenges in the socio-political context. There are multiple ideas to spin and the team will soon sit down to lock the draft for the sequel. The idea is to take in on floors in the first quarter of 2023,” revealed a source close to the development.

Before Akhanda 2, director Boyapati Srinu will complete one more film. “They are planning to start it by year end or latest by the first quarter of 2023. It will be the big Telugu release next year, with Balayya getting back to the roots with his much loved character,” the source added. The Akhanda sequel will mark the fourth collaboration of Balakrishna with Boyapati Srinu after the three blockbusters, Simha, Legend and Akhanda. Expectedly, the music and background score of Akhanda sequel will be done by S Thaman, who did it for the first part too.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is currently gearing up for NBK 107 with Gopichandh Malineni as the director. The movie will be a mass commercial entertainer and goes on floors soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

