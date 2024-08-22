Allu Arjun extends heartfelt wishes to 'megastar' Chiranjeevi on his 69th birthday

It's a special day for all Chiranjeevi fans as the megastar celebrates his birthday today (August 22). On the special occasion of his 69th birthday, social media has been flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes for the Pranam Khareedu actor from his fans and bigwigs of Indian cinema.

Our very own Pushpa Raj, aka Allu Arjun, also did not shy away from wishing Chiranjeevi on his birthday. On his official X account, Allu Arjun wished his uncle and superstar Chiranjeevi. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu @KChiruTweets"

Besides Allu Arjun, actor Sai Dharam Tej shared a sweet post for the Konidela family head and his maternal uncle on social media. He dropped a collage comprising pictures of Chiranjeevi and penned an adorable wish. Check out his post below!

Sai Dharam wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Supreme Hero, the one I look upto & aspire to do service to the people like him, My Dearest Pedha Mama @KChiruTweets Wishing you all the good health, love, happiness, laughter & happiest of the years."

Venkatesh Daggubati also wished Chiranjeevi by sharing a picture of himself with the Vishwambhara actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday, my friend @KChiruTweets! Wishing you peace, health and happiness always."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited films, respectively. The former is all set to be back on the silver screen with the sequel to his last blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise.

The upcoming action drama is scheduled to hit theaters on December 6. Apart from Allu Arjun, actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Vishwambhara. The upcoming Telugu film is directed by Maliidi Vassish. The socio-fantasy film stars Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mrunal Thakur, Vennela Kishore, Kunal Kapoor, and Chiranjeevi.

Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani is in charge of the music for Vishwambhara. Due to extensive VFX work, the film's post-production is anticipated to be lengthy. Vishwambhara is set to hit the big screens on Sankranti in 2025.

