Allu Arjun and Sukumar's camaraderie at Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam pre-release event rubbishes all rift rumors

Allu Arjun and Sukumar, the dynamic duo behind the Pushpa franchise, were recently spotted sharing a lighthearted and warm moment at the pre-release event for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. The event, which was attended by numerous fans and industry insiders, turned into a spectacle of camaraderie as the actor-director pair’s interaction caught everyone’s attention amid their rift rumors.

In the photos captured at the event, Allu Arjun and Sukumar can be seen sitting closely and engaged in a lively conversation. Allu Arjun, dressed in a casual yet stylish floral-patterned shirt paired with white pants, appeared relaxed and in high spirits. Sukumar, on the other hand, donned a sleek black outfit.

Meanwhile, the dip shared a few laughs that reflected their strong bond. The sight of these two powerhouse personalities enjoying each other’s company comes amidst rumors of a rift between them. This appearance has not only dispelled rumors of discord but has also reinforced the excitement among fans for Pushpa 2.

For the unversed, rumors had surfaced regarding a potential rift between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, primarily surrounding the production of their highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Speculation intensified when Allu Arjun was spotted on a family vacation in Europe, sporting a trimmed beard, which fans interpreted as a sign of discontent with the ongoing production delays.

However, producer Bunny Vas, a close associate of Allu Arjun, stepped in to quell these rumors, stating that there is no rift between the actor and Sukumar. He clarified that only a few days of shooting remain, primarily consisting of a song and the climax scene.

Bunny opened up about the strong bond between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, noting that they are both focused on delivering a quality film. He reassured fans that filming would resume shortly and that the team is committed to completing the project without compromising quality.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the big screens on December 6. The film will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

