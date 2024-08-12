When Chiranjeevi RECALLED being ‘humiliated’ on a film set and how it became a turning point in his life: ‘That was the day I decided...'

Chiranjeevi has been a prominent face in the industry for more than 4 decades. The Padma Bhushan recipient has contributed immensely to Indian cinema by delivering several blockbuster films. However, things were not always like this. Chiranjeevi also struggled in the initial phase of his career.

The Swayamkrushi actor once recalled how he felt humiliated on the sets while working as a junior artist. Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi spoke about being shouted at on the film sets and how that fueled his determination to succeed during an event.

Chiranjeevi said, “I was working with prominent actors like Jagayya and Sarada, apart from numerous junior artists. I was yelled at on set one day. ‘Do you think you’re a superstar?’ they asked me. I felt humiliated, it wasn’t okay that I was talked to like that. However, that was the day I decided I would become a superstar. I used the incident to fuel my ambition. Only I know how hard I’ve worked to be here today.”

Moreover, the Mugguru Monagallu praised Vijay Deverakonda who was also present at the event, and commended his resilience. He also urged the Dear Comrade actor to maintain his distinct attitude.

Discussing further his journey, Chiranjeevi also mentioned how a chance encounter led to his first role in the film industry. Despite initial hesitations, he accepted the opportunity and gradually progressed in his career through various projects.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his upcoming film Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta, the socio-fantasy drama marks the 156th film of the actor. Apart from the Bhola Shankar actor, Vishwambhara also features brilliant actors like Trisha Krishnan, Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Isha Chawla in crucial roles.

Advertisement

Legendary music composer M.M. Keerawani will handle the music whereas Chota K. Naidu is in charge of cinematography. The film has been produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Vikram Reddy under UV Creations banner.

If everything goes as planned, Vishwambhara will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m not scared’: Keerthy Suresh REACTS to reprising Samantha’s role from Theri in its Hindi remake, Baby John