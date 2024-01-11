Allu Arjun wishes Pushpa director Sukumar his 54th birthday; shares pictures taken by him

Allu Arjun and Sukumar have been working together since the latter’s debut film Arya which was released back in 2004 has led to Pushpa and Pushpa 2 today.

The relationship they share has transcended years and now Allu Arjun himself has shared a few pictures taken by himself of the director and wishes him on his 54th birthday.

The Pushpa actor took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Some of the pics I clicked & Edited of u . You look your best now . Happy Birthday.”

Allu Arjun shares birthday special pictures of Sukumar

Prior to these pictures, Allu Arjun had also wished him a happy birthday earlier on as well, where he wrote “Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar” and posted a BTS picture from the sets of Pushpa.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are currently shooting for their next film Pushpa 2: The Rule which is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which was a blockbuster at the box office and even paved the way for Allu Arjun for his National Award.

Moreover, Pushpa 2 is set to mark the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sukumar owing to them being earlier parts of films like Arya and Arya 2 which were released back in 2004 and 2009 respectively.

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule was earlier rumored to be postponed from August 15, 2024 release owing to the clash release with Rohit Shetty’s multistarrer film Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and many more set to make an appearance in the film.

But earlier, the postponement was debunked with the makers planning to release the film on the stipulated date of 15th August itself, in coherence with Independence Day.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2, boasts an impressive cast that also includes Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. The film written and directed by Sukumar will have Devi Sri Prasad composing the music like the first part.

