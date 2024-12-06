Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 to release after 6 years? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is successfully running in theaters now. The actor, along with his co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, have been receiving critical appreciation for their stint.

Moreover, the makers have even dropped a hint of a third part to the movie, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, at the end of the second installment itself.

However, for those who expect that the third part of the Pushpa franchise would come out within a short span, it is not likely to be so. A report by GreatAndhra has revealed that Allu Arjun would get busy with some of his other projects, which have been in the queue for a long time.

In fact, filmmaker Sukumar would now be engaged with some of his other projects too, resulting in a significant delay for Pushpa 3 to even go on floors. As a result, the third installment would tentatively be able to be released somewhere in 2028–29.

Speaking about Allu Arjun’s other projects, it includes an untitled film with Trivikram Srinivas, among others. On the other hand, Sukumar would be crafting a film reportedly with Ram Charan in the lead, along with a few more films.

Talking about the first buzz surrounding Pushpa 3, it was all when Vijay Deverakonda confirmed to be a part of the third installment as he penned a birthday wish for Sukumar.

Advertisement

The actor will reportedly enact the role of the antagonist in the triquel of the Allu Arjun starrer.

Back on December 3, Manobala Vijayan dropped a picture of sound designer Resul Pookutty along with some members of the other crew posing in front of the first poster for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Check out the glimpse here:

Coming back to the path-breaking record of Pushpa 2, it has surpassed all expectations and has won the hearts of the audiences already.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala fight against each other to find ring in post-wedding game ritual