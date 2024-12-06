WATCH: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala fight against each other to find ring in post-wedding game ritual

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s grand Telugu wedding on December 4 has been a reflection of the rich cultural traditions of the bride and groom. The duo tied the knot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones. And now, a recent inside glimpse of one of the post-wedding rituals of the newlyweds showcases the fun they had.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Chay and Sobhita could be seen pulling off a post-wedding ritual where the bride and groom put their hands inside an earthen pot and try to search for a ring placed inside without looking at it.

Check out the glimpse here:

The lovebirds gave competition to one another before they burst out giggling like kids. Ultimately, it was Naga Chaitanya who fished out the ring and won the game.

Besides this, another unseen picture of the duo has surfaced, right after they completed all their post-wedding rituals. With happy smiles and twinning in white and red-based khadi attire, the couple could be seen posing with some of their guests.

Well, sometime back, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared some more unseen pictures from his son Naga Chaitanya’s wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. While in one of them, the newlyweds looked into each other’s eyes with love; the other featured a grand family picture with the entire Akkineni clan.

Quite interestingly, both these moments were captured in front of Chay’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s statue installed inside the studio.

Along with the pictures, Nagarjuna penned a note of gratitude to everyone who poured in love, affection, and blessings to Chaitanya and Sobhita. He wrote, “To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us.”

Take a look at the post here:

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married now, the couple reportedly will visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or Srisailam Temple and seek blessings for their new journey ahead.

