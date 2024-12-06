Pushpa 2: Fans vandalize theater in Telangana for not screening Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie; booked

Pushpa 2: The Rule opened to positive reviews following its release in theaters on December 5. Amid the excitement surrounding the film, a disturbing incident has come to light. According to a Mathrubhumi report, some miscreants vandalized a cinema hall in Telangana after the owners did not screen the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

A man from Mancherial district's Chennur town has been booked for vandalizing a theater. As per the report, Bajjuri Vinay and his group damaged the Srinivas Theatre's glass panes after the owners failed to screen Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The report claimed that Vinay trespassed into the premises with his accomplices. He allegedly threatened to harm the theater owner, Rajamalla Goud, if the Allu Arjun starrer was not shown. Following the incident, the owner filed a police complaint, and a case was registered against the miscreants.

Nonetheless, Pushpa 2 has been running successfully in theaters. Fans across social media cannot stop talking about the movie. Even director Atlee took to his X handle to share his review on the film.

He wrote, "#pushpa2 @alluarjun Wow! sir. This movie really touched my heart. Your performance was outstanding. Congratulations on yet another blockbuster, sir! Congrats to Sukumar bro, what hard work, bro! Loved your work. My wishes to the entire team. Special mention @iamRashmika wow ur a beast in performance loved it #FahaadFaasil lethal bro."

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has already fallen victim to piracy within hours of its release. According to a Times Now report, the movie is available on several illicit websites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockerz, Telegram, and Movierulez.

The leaked versions offer HD downloads in multiple resolutions. These include 720p, 1080p, 480p, and more. Other sites like TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, and Ibomma also host the pirated version of the Sukumar directorial.

The leak raises concerns about its impact on the film’s business. Fans and makers are urging people to avoid piracy and watch the movie in theatres.

Talking about the star cast of the film, it also features Fahadh Faasil in a lead role alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

