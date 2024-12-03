Pushpa 3 confirmed; Vijay Deverakonda likely to play antagonist in 3rd part of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. As the movie had already been speculated to have a sequel, it has now been officially confirmed and is titled as Pushpa 3: The Rampage.
In a picture shared by Manobala Vijayabalan, we could see sound designer Resul Pookutty and the rest of the crew standing in front of a screen with the third film’s title.
See the picture here:
Interestingly, back in 2022, Vijay Deverakonda had teased the name of the third sequel on director Sukumar’s birthday. This leads to speculations that the 3rd installment of the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer might have Vijay playing the main antagonist. However, this hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.
Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet here: