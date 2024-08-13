Amala Paul and Jagat Desai ring in their ‘first meet’ anniversary, celebrating it with their son’s two-month birthday

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai are among the most beloved pairs in South cinema. They are proud parents to a son named Ilai. Recently, the couple celebrated the anniversary of their first meeting with a cozy gathering at home. To make the occasion even more special, they also celebrated their son Ilai's two-month birthday.

On her Instagram account just a while back, Amala Paul dropped a bunch of photos that featured her husband Jagat Desai and their son, Ilai. The happy parents enjoyed the twin celebrations at home by cutting a yummy cake and cuddling their baby boy. Moreover, Amala and Jagat even posed together candidly for the camera.

Along with the pictures, Amala penned a caption. Expressing her happiness on the twin occasions, she wrote, “Our first Meet anniversary and Ilai's two months celebrated together 11-08-24.”

For the unversed, Amala Paul married the entrepreneur Jagat Desai in 2023. About a year later the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their son Ilai.

Interestingly, Amala Paul has been one such actress who has been able to perfectly balance her role back home as a mother as well as a popular actress in cinema. However, she often becomes a victim of criticism from naysayers.

For instance, during the promotion of her film Level Cross at St Albert’s College in Kochi, the diva grabbed attention for wearing an apparently revealing outfit. Well, she simply wore a black LBD with a deep neckline.

In the wake of the criticism that came her way for her alleged inappropriate dressing sense, Amala, during a press conference instead pointed out how it was the angle of the camera which was inappropriate.

She further said, “I wore what was comfortable for me. My dress was not inappropriate for the function. What was probably inappropriate was the way the camera projected my attire. I have no control over that.”

On the work front, Amala Paul was last seen in the Malayalam psychological thriller film Level Cross which was directed by debutant filmmaker Arfaz Ayub. The film released theatrically on July 26, 2024 and received mediocre response at the box office.

Up next, Amala would be a part of the film Dvija co-starring Neeraj Madhav.

