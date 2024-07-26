Amala Paul reacts to facing criticism over her choice of black mini dress for movie promotion: ‘Camera projected…’

Amala Paul, one of the leading stars in the regional film industry, recently landed in trouble during the promotion of her upcoming film, Level Cross. Well, the diva got highlighted in the headlines for her alleged inappropriate choice of attire while promoting her film at a college in Kochi.

For the unversed, the actress opted for a classic black LBD with a deep neckline for the event, something which has grabbed attention of the naysayers. And the newbie mom and diva chose to react to it in a savage way, at a press conference.

Amala Paul calls out inappropriate camera angle for her viral promotional look grabbing criticism

During a recent press conference, Amala Paul finally broke her silence over the incessant criticism that she has received for her wearing a black mini dress during the promotions of Level Cross at St Albert’s College in Kochi.

The diva simply called out the wrongful angles taken by the camera in projecting her look. Correcting that her outfit wasn’t incorrect, Amala added, “The problem lies with how the cameras projected my dressing style.”

She further explained, “I wore what was comfortable for me. My dress was not inappropriate for the function. What was probably inappropriate was the way the camera projected my attire. I have no control over that.”

Amala Paul claims she wanted to instill confidence among students over their dressing style

Moving forth in her clarification, Amala revealed that the students of the college weren’t for once bothered by her choice of clothing in particular and were comfortable. She explained her wish for students to feel confident in their clothes and expressed, “By wearing that dress, I wanted to instill confidence among students regarding their dressing choices.”

Moreover, the diva highlighted that she follows fluidity in her fashion and is flexible in wearing both Indian and western wear equally. Amala also mentioned that the students were in fact, very comfortable in what she wore and there was no sense of awkwardness whatsoever.

Amala Paul’s personal life

Apart from her professional achievements, Amala Paul has grabbed the spotlight for her personal life as well. She got married to entrepreneur, Jagat Desai in 2023. After a year, in June 2024, the couple got blessed with a son, whom they named Ilai.

