Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives shoutout to her fan who wished her happiness and strength: ‘Thank you for spreading love’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys immense stardom and fame from her fans across the country. Recently, the diva was left touched and surprised by a precious gesture by one of her fans, who wished her everything hail and heart. The diva extended a note of gratitude to her fan for the same.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a glimpse of a special note written on a piece of paper that she got from one of her fans named Akash. The fan not only wished Samantha well-being and good health for her life ahead but also presented her with a pack of healthy oats cookies, because the diva does not consume sugar.

The note written by her fan Akash Bhupathi read as “We love you Sam, wish you all the happiness wish you lot of strength for your health.”

Sharing the picture, Samantha penned a cute note on top wherein she extended gratitude to her fan and wrote, “Thank you for spreading love Akash.”

Well, Samantha happens to be quite the socialite and it is quite frequently that the Kushi actor shares glimpses of her life on her social media account. For instance, a few days back the actress gave her fans a peek into her morning routine, which includes a relaxing red light therapy followed by a sip of good old coffee.

For the unversed, Samantha announced being diagnosed with the condition of myositis about a year back, due to which she even took a hiatus from films. Later on during the promotion of her film Yashoda, Sam opened up about the challenges she conquered during her challenging journey of healing.

Talking about the same Samantha had shared, I think I said there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more."

On the work front, Samantha is eyeing the release of her next series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

