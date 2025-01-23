Amid alleged spat with Dhanush, Gautham Vasudev Menon openly ‘disowns’ their film Enai Noki Paayum Thota

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon has often hit headlines with his controversial statements. From openly criticizing some of his films to addressing spats with actors, the filmmaker has never ceased to call a spade, a spade. Recently, he grabbed attention when he commented on disowning one of his popular films starring Dhanush.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter India, Gautham Vasudev Menon commented that he does not personally want to own any longer his film Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which starred Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles.

He added that he regrets making the film and added that he’s been joking about disowning the film for quite some time now.

However, Gautham mentioned that while he doesn’t want to shrink away from the responsibilities of the movie, he simply no longer wants to associate with it.

In his words, “The only film I regret doing is Enai Noki Paayum Thota (2019), and I've been joking about it. I'm not shrinking away from my responsibilities, but it's just my way of me not owning the film. Other than that, there is no regret."

For the uninformed, the filmmaker had a major fallout with actor Dhanush while working on the sets of this movie itself. Even now, the two are not on talking terms with one another.

Moreover, if certain reports are to be believed, it was Dhanush who ghost-directed the movie, especially after Enai Noki Paayum Thota got delayed for a long time prior to its release.

Well, this hasn’t been the first time that Gautham Vasudev Menon has openly disowned this film with Dhanush during media interactions.

For instance, in an earlier interview with Galatta Plus, he openly skipped recognizing the movie and even went on to correct the host, who revealed it was his own directed film.

