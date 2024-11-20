R Madhavan watches Suriya's Kanguva amidst negative reviews: 'I wish I could...'

Suriya’s November 14 release Kanguva seems to have bagged a mixed number of reviews from the audiences. Amid positive responses, the Siva directorial has unfortunately also gotten a fair share of negative feedback, based on complaints of loudness, less screen time to other actors, lack of depth in plot and more. Amid it all, R Madhavan penned a generous shoutout for the film, sharing a review of the movie after having watched it.

Dropping a post on his Instagram account with a poster of Kanguva, R. Madhavan revealed having watched the film quite recently at a theater and revealed being completely blown off by the efforts and hard work of Suriya, whom he tagged as his brother.

Calling it no less than an Hercules effort pulled off by the entire team of the film, Maddy wrote, “Saw @Kanguva last night on big screen, and was blown off by the effort and commitment of my dear brother..his complete surrender uncompromised zeal is exemplary and I wish I could do half of what he has done @actorsuriya. A hercules effort by the entire cast crew. Definitely a theatrical watch.”

In the wake of negative reviews coming towards the Suriya starrer, it was the actor’s wife, Jyothika, who took matters into her own hands and recently shared a post on her social media account.

The actress urged people to not blindly pour hate on the film, which has been a result of hard work put in by a lot of people. She, on the contrary, took pride in her husband’s film and performance and highlighted how the several good parts of the film were getting overlooked, calling it to be planned negative propaganda against the movie.

There has indeed been a lot of buzz surrounding the loud background score of the film, as well as the first half an hour of the film being jarring and out of context. Moreover, there have also been questions about the screen time given to an actress like Disha Patani, who seemed to be just there for looking pretty.

For the unversed, as of now Kanguva has minted a weak amount of Rs. 54 crore in the box office on the fourth day weekend since its release.

