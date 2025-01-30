Amid controversy over title, throwback to when Sudha Kongara said she cherishes script of Parasakthi ‘50 times more’ than Soorarai Pottru

Sudha Kongara’s upcoming release Parasakthi has now ended up in a big controversy after actor Vijay Antony claimed the same title for his upcoming film. Coincidentally, both films were announced on the same date, creating buzz among fans.

While the makers of the two are yet to arrive at a solution, here’s a throwback to the time when Sudha had labelled the script of Parasakthi as something which she cherishes dearly over any other film of hers.

Well, in one of her previous interviews with Cineulagam, Sudha Kongara had talked about the delay of Poorananuru, a project that she was all set to collaborate on with Suriya as the lead.

However, the film subsequently got shelved for a while, only to be remade as Parasakthi now, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Sudha went on to add how she loves this particular script and cherishes the story 50 times more than her previous films Irudhi Suttru starring R Madhavan and Soorarai Pottru, which also had Suriya in the lead.

She had said, “Very very close. I think 100 times more than Irudhi Suttru, 50 times more than Soorai Pottru. That’s how much I wanted to express. Yes it is very close to my heart. It is an anti-oppression film, that’s what I like about it. For me that’s the pace, that is my ideology. That is what I say in my films. This is my politics.”

Well, fast forward to now, and there seems to be a controversy around the use of the same title Parasakthi by two films. Moreover, while Vijay Antony has claimed legal ownership of the title, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s films have also countered the claim with their own set of legal permissions for locking the same name.