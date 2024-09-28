Amid massive uproar, Rajinikanth finally REACTS to ongoing laddu controversy

The Tirupati Laddu controversy has become the talk of the nation and a sensitive topic. Several members of the South film fraternity have commented on the issue. From Pawan Kalyan’s heated comment to Karthi clarifying his misinterpreted stance on the matter, many things related to the subject rocked the headlines. However, it was Rajinikanth’s startling comment on the matter that left many surprised.

Well, the superstar was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside the Chennai airport. One of the shutterbugs enquired about his stance on the controversial Tirupati Laddu issue.

However, the actor seemed to be favoring a neutral stance. Instead of sharing his reaction, Rajinikanth simply walked away by saying, "Sorry, no comments,” and with a slight smile.

Prior to this, the deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan grabbed attention for his heated response on the matter. In fact, the actor even observed a purification ritual and deeksha in lieu of the case.

It all happened when actor Karthi marked the Tirupati Laddu controversy as a sensitive issue during one of his interviews and skipped sharing any reactions on the same. Later on, addressing his stance on the matter, Pawan Kalyan gave a heated response publicly, criticizing those who shove away such crucial topics.

He had said, “Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them. You must think 100 times before speaking about the Tiruamala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors, but you must stop making such comments against Sanathana Dharma.”

Nonetheless, as a response to the massive uproar that was lighted out of Karthi’s comment and Pawan Kalyan’s subsequent reaction to the same, the Meiyazhagan actor finally put an end to it by publicly apologizing for his remark from the senior actor.

He dropped a post on X (formerly Twitter), wherein he addressed Pawan Kalyan’s reaction to his reply and cleared misunderstandings.

Karthi had written, “Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards.”

