Pawan Kalyan acknowledges Karthi’s apology after his recent comment on Laddu; says ‘Our responsibility as public figures is to…’

Pawan Kalyan recently responded to the apology note made by Karthi after his recent comment on Laddus. The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh took to his social media handle to address the same and acknowledged the actor’s apology.

Taking to his social handle, the actor-politician said, “Dear Karthi garu, I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you've shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care.”

“I wanted to bring this to your notice with no intentions behind it, and I understand the situation was unintentional. Our responsibility as public figures is to foster unity and respect, especially regarding what we cherish most—our culture and spiritual values,” the Deputy CM further added.

Furthermore, the actor-politician added how he wishes to uphold such values and keep on inspiring people through cinema as they continue ahead. Moreover, Pawan Kalyan also expressed his admiration for Karthi as an actor and wished the best for his upcoming release Meiyazhagan.

Check out the official post made by Pawan Kalyan here:

In addition to the same, Karthi’s brother and actor-producer Suriya also expressed his gratitude towards Pawan Kalyan through a reply in the post.

See Suriya’s reply to Pawan Kalyan:

For those who are unaware, Karthi who was promoting his movie had recently stirred controversy after he unintentionally made a comment on Laddus, linked to the recent Tirupati Laddu. In response to the same, Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan expressed his displeasure and cited that the matter is not a funny issue.

As the heated response by Pawan Kalyan went viral, Karthi penned an apology letter on his social media handle which read, “Dear Pawan Kalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards.”

See Karthi’s apology note here:

