Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth starrer uses AI tech to replace Amitabh Bachchan’s dubbed voice in Tamil with his original after receiving backlash

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to present his much-awaited film Vettaiyan in theaters on October 10, 2024. The makers of the movie have now replaced Amitabh Bachchan's voice with his original sound using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The makers of the film unveiled the Prevue a few days ago, which featured Prakash Raj as the voice of Big B. However, the superstar's dubbed voice received severe backlash from viewers, who claimed it was unsuitable for the actor. Now, the makers have corrected the same in the Prevue itself.

Watch Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan’s Prevue:

The upcoming movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, features the tale of an IPS officer who is revered as an encounter specialist in the police force. The short glimpse of the film teased us with how the opposing ideas of encounters and human rights take center stage.

Along with the basic theme, the film is also seemingly packaged as a Rajinikanth-style action movie, with the superstar donning the avatar of a police officer once again. With the actor sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years, the film also reunites both superstars.

Moreover, the film also offers an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, and many more in key roles. The film, which is slated to hit the big screens in October, has Anirudh Ravichander handling the tracks and scores, making it his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Moving ahead, superstar Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, touted to be an action flick, also features veteran stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

Furthermore, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in key roles. The movie, which released a title teaser a few months ago, featured the superstar in a high-octane action sequence and is speculated to portray him as a negatively shaded character.

