Jr NTR’s fan passes away after suffering from a heart attack while watching Devara in theater

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

While moviegoers were thrilled to finally catch Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film Devara in theatres, a heartbreaking incident has surfaced from Andhra Pradesh. A 35-year-old fan of Jr NTR, Mastan Vali passes away while watching the special screening of Devara at Apsara Theater.

As per a report in Cine Josh, Mastan was enthusiastically cheering during the film's screening when he suddenly collapsed. The sad incident happened on Friday (September 27). Although he was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby and given medical attention, he could not survive.

Doctors confirmed Mastan Vali’s shocking demise at the hospital, leaving his friends and family mourning. The report further suggests that those who knew Mastan expressed disbelief, stating they never expected such a tragedy while he was enjoying a film he adored. In a separate report in The Hindu, it is claimed that Mastan Vali lost his life to a heart attack in the theatre.

The tragic incident has highlighted the importance of prioritizing safety and well-being, especially during such public events. As movies continue to inspire and captivate people, they must also ensure measures are in place to prevent such incidents. Moreover, the police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. For the unversed, Jr NTR's much-awaited release of this year, Devara: Part 1 hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from the RRR actor, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Check out the Devara’s trailer below!

Directed by Kortala Siva, the plot of Devara: Part 1 explores the tale of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. Further, the action drama follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend. Apart from the main cast, the Jr NTR starrer features Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and Kalaiyarasan in crucial roles.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from health-related issues, do not hesitate to seek help from medical professionals.

