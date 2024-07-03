Amidst celebrating his Best Actor win, Naga Chaitanya was spotted at the Hyderabad airport

Amidst the celebration of winning the best actor award at the Behindswoods Gold Icon Award, Naga Chaitanya was spotted at Hyderabad airport. Recently, Yuva Samrat won a prestigious award for his debut web series, Dhootha, on Amazon Prime Video.

Yuva Samrat was papped at the Hyderabad airport upon his arrival. The actor was seen in his signature beard look, wearing a black round-neck t-shirt and grey pants. He accessorized with watches on both wrists and had a pair of sunglasses hanging from the collar of his t-shirt.

In a video going viral on Instagram, the actor is seen arriving at the airport, heading towards his car, and leaving in his style.

Naga Chaitanya snapped at Hyderabad Airport

For the unversed, the 100% Love sensation recently attended the Annapurna College of Film and Media Grad Film Festival. The Love Story actor praised the aspiring filmmakers of the Class of 2024 with an inspiring speech.

Chaitanya further highlighted the aspiring filmmakers' storytelling skills, their experimental content, and their noteworthy production values, appreciating their talents.

The Majili actor’s spontaneous praise inspired the dignitaries and film students present. Chaitanya mentioned that he believes in originality, saying, “I think originality will always live, originality will always succeed, and that’s what I saw in these two films today.”

On the work front

The Bangarraju actor last appeared in the Telugu horror thriller series Dhootha. Along with Chaitanya, the series also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Anish Kuruvilla, and others in its eight-episode neo-noir series.

Next up, Yuva Samrat is gearing up to work with Karthikeya and Premam fame director Chandoo Mondeti in Thandel. This will be the third time in his career that Chaitanya has collaborated with Mondeti. Previously, they worked together on Premam and Savyasachi.

Thandel is an action drama centered around a fisherman from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who is captured by Pakistani forces while in international waters.

