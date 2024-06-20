When Naga Chaitanya CONFESSED about cheating in a relationship and said, ‘I’ve had…’

Naga Chaitanya is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors in the South film industry. Apart from his exceptional performances in several blockbuster movies, he often hits the headlines for his relationship status.

Millions of fans adore him for his dashing looks, especially girls. But are you aware that Naga Chaitanya had once openly confessed about two-timing in a relationship?

When Naga Chaitanya admitted he has two-timed in a relationship

The Ye Maaya Chesave actor grabbed attention when one of his old clips during the promotions of his 2018 movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu went viral on Reddit. In the video, Naga Chaitanya reacted to a question on whether he has ever two-timed in a relationship.

While his co-star Anu Emmanuel said she hadn't, Naga raised eyebrows by raising the yes placard. He said, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all experiences, now it’s time to settle down.”

The promotional event was from the time when Naga was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo exchanged wedding vows in 2017 after dating for some years.

Naga and Samantha began as friends and have had roles opposite each other in multiple movies, resulting in a romantic relationship. However, by 2021, both actors decided to part ways and eventually divorced. The Custody actor is now rumored to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his upcoming film with Sai Pallavi, titled Thandel. The film marks the duo’s second collaboration after Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. Bunny Vasu has produced Thandel under the Geetha Arts banner.

The story of Thandel revolves around a fisherman from Srikakulam who gets caught by Pakistani forces in international waters. Naga Chaitanya will be sporting a new long, messy hair look for his role in the film. Sai Pallavi will be playing the leading lady in this emotional drama.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the film’s music, while Shamdat has been tasked with handling the cinematography. National award-winning editor Navin Nooli will edit this esteemed project. Thandel will be released exclusively in theatres on December 20, 2024.

