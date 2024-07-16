Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on divorce from Naga Chaitanya and myositis diagnosis; says 'I went through fire...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry without any godfathers. Today, she is a superstar and one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. However, she has been fighting several personal battles behind the glamorous veil.

The last few years have not been easy for Samantha. She has struggled with her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, got trolled for it, and even got diagnosed with the auto-immune disease myositis. The Oo antava sensation recently opened up about her life and the challenges that she has faced. Samantha said looking back at all the difficulties, there is nothing that she would want to change.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about personal battle, says ‘Wants to change nothing’

In a recent interview with Elle India, the pan-India star spoke about her marital split with actor Naga Chaitanya and her health battle with myositis. Samantha said she ‘went through fire’ to reach where she is now, referring to her personal struggles.

Further, the Shaakuntalam actor said she wouldn't change anything about her life experiences as they made her ‘stronger’. The actor also revealed she finds solace in spirituality to cope with personal crises over the last three years.

Speaking to Elle India, Samantha said, "I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn't want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That's because I went through fire to get here. Call it a spiritual awakening.”

Samantha has completed 14 years in the industry, talking about what has kept the fire alive in her, she said that to date, she feels like a newcomer. Samantha, or Sam as her fans lovingly call her, has this constant urge to learn something new to captivate the audience.

What’s next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The film despite high expectations failed at the box office. Next, the stunning actress is all set to share the screen with Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan in her much-awaited web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel that featured global icons Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version.

Apart from the lead, Citadel: Honey Bunny will also feature Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The Indian spy action thriller series created by Raj & Dk will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, Samantha will be seen debuting as a producer with a special project called Bangaram. Besides being the lead actor, she will also be bankrolling the project. Samantha announced this project on her 37th birthday, this year.

