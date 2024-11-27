EXCLUSIVE: Sobhita Dhulipala to adorn traditional jewelry Baasikam, Maathapatti, Bullaki at her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

The couple, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, are finally set to walk down the aisle after months of speculation and conjecture. As Sobhita makes her way down the aisle, all eyes will be on her, as this moment has been eagerly awaited by fans. Given her reputation for beauty and elegance, one can only expect her to make a stunning appearance on the big day, adding her own unique touch to the celebration.

Both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have strong ties to their cultural roots, which means their wedding will be a blend of tradition and modernity. It’s not just about the ceremony itself, but also the beautiful fusion of old and new elements that they will bring into their celebration.

As the blessed couple prepares for their special day, fans are eagerly anticipating how Sobhita Dhulipala will showcase her style as a bride, from her attire to accessories. Given her fashion prowess, it is clear she will blend class and modernity, effortlessly creating a stunning look.

A source close to the wedding preparations revealed, "Sobhita will be seen wearing various kinds of traditional jewellery at her wedding. She will adorn a Baasikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, Bullaki (septum nose pin), Surya and Chandra motifs on her head, Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh. With these accessories, the actress will undoubtedly stay true to her roots, exuding sheer traditional Indian elegance."

For the unversed, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on 8th August. Sobhita’s engagement look was a beautiful homage to her Andhra Pradesh roots. She wore a pastel Manish Malhotra saree crafted entirely from exquisite Uppada silk, featuring intricate jamdani weaving.

To complement her traditional attire, she chose custom South Indian yellow gold jewelry from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery, including a layered necklace, bangles, and jhumkas. Her look was completed with a flower-accented braid and soft, natural makeup—a perfect balance of tradition and modern elegance. With this graceful style, Sobhita truly made a memorable bride-to-be.

According to reports, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding will be an intimate affair, with only their closest friends and family in attendance. The ceremony will follow traditional Telugu customs, with the bride-to-be wearing Andhra weaves, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

