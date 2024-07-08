When Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed the best gift she received from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have always been in the limelight because of their relationship. The ex-couple stunned everyone when they announced their marital split, making their fans and well-wishers extremely upset about the news.

But are you aware of the best gift that Samantha has received from Naga Chaitanya? She revealed about the same in an interview in the past.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about the best gift from Naga Chaitanya

In an interview with Filmy Focus, Samantha and Naga appeared for a fun and candid rapid-fire game. At that time, the pair was promoting their film Majili together in 2019.

Reacting to the question on the best gift she has received from her Majili co-star and her then-husband, she said, “ A bag that he hand-wrote my favorite quote and hand-painted it.”

Further, in the same interview, the Thank You actor revealed that he proposed to Samantha in the Maldives. Moreover, he revealed that the actress always checks her phone between shots on sets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya married in the presence of friends and family in 2017 after dating each other for some years. The duo began as friends and have had roles opposite each other in several movies, resulting in a romantic relationship.

However, destiny had other plans as both actors decided to part ways and pursue their own goals. As announced by the actors themselves, both of them got separated and eventually divorced.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya, last seen in the Telugu horror thriller web series Dhootha, is gearing up to work with Karthikeya and Premam fame director Chandoo Mondeti in Thandel. This will mark the third collaboration with Mondeti. Previously, they worked together on Premam and Savyasachi.

Thandel is an action drama focused around a fisherman from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh captured by Pakistani forces while in international waters. Alongside the Custody actor, the film also features Sai Pallavi and Sundeep Vedd. Chaitanya is reuniting with Sai Pallavi after 2021 superhit film, Love Story.

On the other hand, Samantha too has several exciting projects lined up. She will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The upcoming Indian spy-thriller will be available on Amazon Prime for streaming.

Apart from that, the Oo Antava sensation will also be seen as the lead actor and producer in Bangaram. She announced the project on her 37th birthday this year.

