Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna makes heads turn in a handcrafted saree

The Ambanis continued their celebrations following the mega wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with a grand Shubh Aashirwad ceremony at the Jio World Centre on July 13. The event was a star-studded affair, featuring prominent celebrities from across the country.

Rashmika Mandanna graces the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony

Several A-listers including Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, and others graced the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. Their attendance made the event a spectacle to watch.

This time, 'national crush' Rashmika Mandanna joined the special event with the Ambanis. The Pushpa sensation looked gorgeous in a dark blue designer saree paired with a matching blouse and a potli bag of the same composition.

Rashmika completed her look with exquisite jewelry, making a stunning appearance at the event.

The Dear Comrade actress drew attention with her striking black mascara and a flower gajra in her well-tied hair, captivating photographers and stealing the spotlight.

Srivalli once again captivated fans' hearts with her glowing smile, warmly greeting media personalities in her own candid and fun-loving manner.

More about the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

The event saw the radiant presence of big faces from showbiz. From the South Indian film fraternity, Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Venkatesh Daggubati attended the event. Daggubati was clicked with his wife Neeraja. Pan-India filmmaker Atlee Kumar too arrived with his wife Priya.

Check out the arrival of South Indian superstars

Along with them, the event saw Indian 2 star Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and RRR sensation Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, among others.

Bollywood stalwarts and others at the event

Amitabh Bachchan also graced the occasion, accompanied by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. Madhuri Dixit attended with her husband, Shriram Nene.

Alongside cinema personalities, the event was graced by Indian cricketers as well. Jasprit Bumrah attended with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, while Suryakumar Yadav was spotted with his wife, Devisha Shetty.

Meanwhile, the grand wedding festivities will culminate with the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14. Also, the Ambanis will be hosting a special reception for their staffers on July 15.

