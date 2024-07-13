Mahesh Babu drops an iconic PIC with MS Dhoni from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Social media buzzed when Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu posted a smiling snapshot with Indian cricket's Thala, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meanwhile, the entire nation has been captivated by the lavish celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding.

Mahesh Babu himself dropped the snap with a caption, penned, “With the legend! @mahi7781” followed by a few love emoticons. The legends were seen smiling and looked exquisite in the ethnic wedding attire.

Mahesh Babu and MS Dhoni share a snap together

The Guntur Kaaram star appeared in a black designer Jodhpuri suit, showcasing a striking new look with long hair and a beard. On the other hand, the former Indian skipper was seen in an elegant designer sherwani, adding to the event's glamour.

The Ambani wedding day at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai was a once-in-a-blue-moon spectacle. Thalaivar Rajinikanth grooved to Bollywood chartbusters, and celebrities from across the Indian film fraternity and the national cricket team gathered under one roof.

The grandeur of the high-profile event escalated even further when the superstar of Indian cinema and the members of the National Cricket team posed together for a memorable photograph.

Further, the bride's grand entrance to the mandap was accompanied by Shreya Ghoshal's melodious singing, making it a gala event for Indian showbiz.

Fans went into a frenzy seeing the two in the same frame

Fans of the Tollywood superstar and Dhoni went berserk, witnessing the two legends of their respective fields in a single frame. Along with the fans, celebrities couldn't resist commenting on the iconic photograph.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh adored the photograph, penning "love it!" along with a few emoticons, including hearts and smiles. Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also expressed her excitement at seeing the duo, using a few love emoticons in the comment box.

Fans went crazy seeing the photo and made some interesting comments. One Instagram user commented, “Wow, both are my favorites together with the same zodiac sign.” while another wrote, “2 Kings in one frame.”

One fan got emotional and jotted down, “Waited for this moment for a very long time and finally.”

Another called them his favorites, writing, “MS Dhoni and my favorite star, wow, super mutual meet right here!”

For the uninitiated, the Tollywood superstar appeared at the event alongside his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, radiating happiness as they graciously posed for photographs.

Mahesh Babu with his family:

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu starred in the 2024 Telugu action drama Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more.

Mahesh Babu is preparing for a significant collaboration in his career with SS Rajamouli for their tentatively titled project SSMB 29.

Reports indicate that veteran actor Nasser will serve as Mahesh Babu's dialect coach for the film. The superstar will engage in rigorous workshops to enhance his dialogue delivery, promising a distinctive and compelling performance.

