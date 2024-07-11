Indian 2 actress Kajal Aggarwal keeps it simple in dreamy floral ensemble, exudes elegance and grace with style

Kajal Aggarwal, who shared photos on her Instagram recently, looked incredibly elegant and stylish in Varun Bahl couture. She was posing in a doorway with a soft blue wall behind her, which made her the center of attention. In the photo, Kajal donned a floor-length ensemble with delicate floral patterns, giving her a dreamy look. Her outfit and overall styling highlighted her impeccable fashion sense and attention to detail. So, let's decode her fashion A-game.

Kajal Aggarwal exudes grace in floral ensemble

In the latest pictures, Kajal looked ethereal in a floor-length gown that exuded elegance. The ensemble, crafted from a sheer fabric featuring intricate floral motifs, added a hint of softness to the outfit. The high-neck design perfectly complemented her look, teamed with long, billowy sleeves that give the dress a vintage charm.

Meanwhile, the asymmetrical hemline introduced a modern twist to the ensemble. The gown had a cinch around the waist with perfectly designed ornamental needlework, further accentuating her figure.

Next, Kajal styled her hair in a chic and effortless updo, with soft waves cascading down her face. The hairstyle struck a perfect balance with her ensemble and a few loose strands left out, managed to weave ethnic magic around her overall look.

A look at Kajal Aggarwal's choice of accessories

Kajal Aggarwal opted for minimal accessories, allowing her floral outfit to remain the focal point. She complimented her look with a pair of statement earrings that dangled delicately, drawing attention to her face. The pearl earrings added a subtle sparkle to her outfit. On the other hand, she decided to go for a necklace look to keep her look elegant yet simple.

Advertisement

To further complete her dreamy look, Kajal sported a pair of open-toe sandals that featured a bow detail. The sandals are in a neutral tone, matching the soft hues of her ensemble.

Coming to her makeup, Kajal Aggarwal enhanced her natural beauty with a dewy finish that gave her skin a healthy glow. She opted for soft smokey eye makeup that added depth to her look. Lastly, she completed her overall look by keeping a natural flush to her face to elevate the softness of her appearance.

Speaking of Aggarwal on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her movie Indian 2. The film features Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, apart from Kajal, in key roles.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kajal Aggarwal’s son Neil says ‘hi’ to paps at Mumbai airport