Andhagan OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Prashanth-starrer crime thriller flick online

Andharan, starring Prashanth, is a crime thriller that hit theaters on August 9 this year. The movie received positive responses upon its release. Fans eagerly awaited its digital debut, and now it is officially available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Yes, you read that right. Directed by Thiagarajan, Andhagan surprisingly dropped on the OTT platform after several delays. For the uninitiated, this movie is a remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer hit film titled Andhadhun.

Back in 2019, the filmmaker bought the remake rights of the Hindi-language movie. He outbid other producers, including Dhanush and Siddharth, for the rights. Thiagarajan mentioned that he had been in talks with the production house since the film's release. His strong rapport with them helped him acquire the remake rights.

Mohan Raja was initially signed as the director but later left the project. JJ Fredrick took over but also exited, leading Thiagarajan to step in as director. According to media reports, filming began in March 2021 and took place mainly in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Andhagan features music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Ravi Yadav, and editing by Sathish Suriya.

Andhagan was released in theatres this year after initial delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film received positive reviews and became a commercial hit. Critics saw it as a successful comeback for Prashanth following a string of failures.

Meanwhile, the story of Andhagan revolves around the life of a pianist named Krishna who pretends to be blind. He meets Julie and they fall in love. Krish stops wearing opaque lenses and continues to fake blindness. One day, he gets invited to perform for retired actor Karthick.

There, Krish discovers the actor's dead body and sees Simi and her lover Manohar hiding it. He tries to report the murder but is scared off by Manohar, who is a police inspector. Therefore, he keeps pretending until he is drugged and wakes up blind for real.

The star cast of the film also includes Priya Anand, Urvashi, Simran, and others.

