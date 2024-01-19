Vijay Deverakonda finally reacts to engagement rumors with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The netizens are convinced that the duo have been dating for quite some time now, and more recently, there were also rumors to suggest that Vijay and Rashmika are going to get engaged very soon.

However, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda squashed all of these rumors. Vijay cleared the air about his rumored engagement with actress Rashmika Mandanna, stating that neither is he getting engaged nor is he getting married in February.

The Liger actor also went on to add, “I feel like the press just wants me to get married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. The press is just walking around waiting for me to get married.” So, that settles it. Vijay and Rashmika are not going to get engaged anytime soon, but if their Instagram posts are to be believed, it can still be said that the duo are still rumored to be dating.

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Vijay Deverakonda is currently a busy man, with a solid lineup of films ahead. The actor will next feature in a film, titled Family Star, opposite co-star Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to be a commercial family entertainer, the likes of Vijay’s previous superhit film Geetha Govindam. Coincidentally, Family Star has also been written and directed by Geetha Govindam director, Parasuram Petla, and is being produced by Dil Raju. The film was scheduled to release this Sankranti but was pushed due to an already crowded lineup of films.

Vijay will also star in the tentatively titled VD12, directed by Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri. The film is touted to be an action drama. Netflix has also recently acquired the digital rights for the film which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The film is also believed to star Sree Leela in the lead role opposite Vijay but there also have been reports to state that Sree Leela has been replaced by Rashmika Mandanna. However, official confirmation is awaited.

