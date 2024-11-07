Anushka Shetty smoking cigar in an intense birthday special first look poster of Ghaati goes viral; fans say ‘queen is back’

Anushka Shetty is all set to enthrall the audiences with her next release, Ghaati. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film would present her in a never-seen-before avatar as an empowered woman rising up as the queen. On the occasion of the diva’s birthday, the makers shared the first look of her from the film in an intense poster.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers UV Creations dropped an intriguing poster of Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty in an unbelievably new avatar. Set against a dark and bloody background, the closeup of the diva features her holding a cigar with a certain sense of terror in her eyes. Her blood-dripping forehead signifies an intense performance by the actress.

Check out the post here:

Along with the poster, the makers penned a befitting caption, as Anushka seems to rise as the true queen in the film. They tagged her character as the victim, criminal, as well as a legend. The makers also revealed when the first glimpse of the film would be out.

They wrote, “VICTIM. CRIMINAL. LEGEND.The Queen will now rule the #GHAATI Wishing 'The Queen' #AnushkaShetty a very Happy Birthday #GhaatiGlimpse Video today at 4.05 PM. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam."

As soon as the first poster was dropped on social media, fans of Anushka left no time in bombarding the comment section with all their love and appreciation for their 'queen' who is back in action. Others tagged Ghaati as a super massy film already, with their lady superstar in action.

Check out some fan reactions here:

For the unversed, Anushka was last seen in the 2023 release Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, alongside Naveen Polishetty. The Telugu romantic comedy had won positive responses from the audiences and was a success at the box office.

Talking about Ghaati, its storyline is said to revolve around a woman who gets entangled with the complexities of the weed trade due to unwelcoming circumstances. Besides Anushka, the film is also said to feature Ramya Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Chaitanya Rao and others.

There has been no update on the tentative release date of the film as of yet.

