Was Anushka Shetty body shamed and then dropped from THIS mega-action film with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas?

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas’ chemistry on-screen with the Baahubali franchise has remained unmatched. Their incredible performance has left a positive response amongst the audiences to such an extent that they sincerely await for the two of them to star in a movie together again. However, did you know that after the success of the epic action film, Anushka was supposed to pair up with Prabhas for another film?

Yes, you heard it right. After back-to-back successes of both parts of the Baahubali franchise, Anushka Shetty was in consideration to pair up with Prabhas once more in the 2019 release Saaho. However, the final casting didn’t materialize in the actress’ favor.

As per reports by BollywoodLife back then, Anushka missed out on the project for being overweight. Based on sources close to the matter, it was revealed that the diva was trying quite hard to lose weight and was in fact, training rigorously at the gym. While it did churn out positively, the makers of Saaho found it to be a bone of contention, and subsequently dropped her from the film altogether.

Finally, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was selected as the leading lady opposite the Rebel star in the film, and the movie worked wonders at the box office.

Nonetheless, both Anushka and Prabhas have maintained a cordial equation with each other. In fact, against all the speculations of them dating each other in real life, the two have always spoken positively about each other.

For instance, earlier during his appearance on the show Koffee With Karan, Prabhas, in the presence of SS Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati had addressed rumors of his relationship with Anushka Shetty.

He shared that it is quite obvious in the film industry for two actors to be linked up with one another, even though they would not be dating in real life.

Prabhas said, “If any two people will work together for two years, of course, they will be linked. But I wasn't dating Anushka. Ask Raj (Rajamouli) if you want. Exactly, see, how can I date her?”

On the work front, Prabhas has several films like Spirit, The Raja Saab, Salaar 2 and others on the cards. Anushka, on the other hand, has projects like Ghaati and Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer panned out.

