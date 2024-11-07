KA OTT release: Is Kiran Abbavaram starrer Diwali release heading for a digital debut? Makers drop BIG update

Kiran Abbavaram’s Telugu fantasy thriller KA has been performing wonderfully at the box office since its release. Fans and audiences have appreciated the movie for more than one reason. Amid its theatrical run, there were some reports about the film getting an OTT release sometime soon. However, the makers’ recent response to the buzz has cleared the air.

Taking to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Srichakraas Entertainments, i.e., the makers of KA issued a formal note addressing rumors about the film gearing up for its digital release. They dismissed the buzz and expressed that there is no possibility of an OTT launch for KA anytime soon. Instead, the makers wished to emphasize its theatrical run and urged the fans to stay away from any fake news in this regard.

The note read as, “#KA We are not coming to OTT any time soon. We want you all to experience our movie in theaters only. Please discard any fake news in this regards.”

For the unversed, the film KA is directed by the filmmaker duo Sujith and Sandeep. Besides Kiran Abbavaram, the lead cast for it includes Nayan Sarika, Tanvi Ram, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Sharanya Pradeep and many more.

Now speaking about the box office collections of the film, it broke even right on the fourth day of its release. Despite being a small-budget movie and clashing a release date with other big projects like Lucky Baskhar and Amaran, KA grossed Rs. 14 crore in India. Additionally, it bagged Rs. 18 crore worldwide within four days, proclaiming for a clear hit at the box office.

Coming to the audience’s response to KA, the thriller has left many impressed, be it in terms of individual performances, unique storyline, direction, screenplay, background score and much more. The climax has apparently gathered more traction than the rest of the sequences in the film.

On the flip side of such success and reception of the film, Kiran Abbavaram, on the other hand, landed up in controversy when, in a viral video, he could be seen reacting to people’s criticism about him being rich and privileged, as he was the son of a politician.

In a fierce response to such remarks, Kiran had mentioned, “What’s your problem with Kiran Abbavaram? Shouldn’t I even survive? How much can one person take? Someone blindly says I am the son of an MP; that’s why I am filthy rich. Let me make it clear: I came from the days of watching my parents do daily labor. My mother left me when I was 2 and she worked extremely hard to provide me and my brother with an education. Why do you blindly troll me?”

For the unversed, the storyline of KA deals with the crisis of a man who finds himself locked up in a high-security interrogation cell. It is the highly mysterious interrogator who hypnotizes him to recall his forgotten life.

