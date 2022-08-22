EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas, Jithin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam to release Pan-India; Krithi Shetty onboard

Tovino Thomas' big budget period film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam is set to go on floors very soon. Almost after 3 years of its announcement, the much-awaited Malayalam film has come out from major hurdles. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the full-scale production for the film has finally kickstarted. Also, Ajayante Randam Moshanam will have a Pan-India release.

"Ajayante Randam Moshanam is set in 1900, 1950, and 1990s and will see Tovino Thomas undergoing a massive transformation. It will be high on VFX as the makers plan to release it Pan-India. The makers are working on creating some breathtaking visuals. Due to heavy visual effects work, the makers took enough time on it," revealed a source close to the development.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Uppena star Krithi Shetty is in talks to play one of the female leads opposite Tovino Thomas in the film. And now, we have an exclusive update that Krithi Shetty is onboard for Tovino Thomas, Jithin Lal starrer. This will mark Krithi's first ever Malayalam film.

AnbAriv are being considered to design stunts for the Tovino starrer but an official word regarding the same will be made soon.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas has Dr. Biju’s Adrishya Jalakangal and is backed by Ellanar Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Tovino Thomas Productions. He has also completed shooting for Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham. The film is set to release in December.

His last release, Thallumaala is performing extremely well at the box office.

