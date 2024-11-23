AR Rahman issues legal warning to 'slanderers' after divorce from wife Saira Banu; asks them to delete defamatory content within an hour or else...

Music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, recently revealed their decision to end their marriage after 29 years. As the news took the industry by storm, social media users and YouTubers were reportedly quick to fabricate stories around the matter. In response, the musician has issued a legal warning.

In a recent tweet captioned, “Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team,” the music director has asked social media users and YouTubers to remove their content within an hour or, at most, within 24 hours. Failing to do so, the musician has stated that he will file a criminal defamation case against the offenders, which could make them liable for up to two years of imprisonment, with or without a fine.

See AR Rahman’s tweet here:

For those unaware, the legal warning comes after AR Rahman made a tweet regarding his divorce through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The tweet penned by the musician read, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts,” conveying his appreciation to everyone and a request for privacy.

Prior to AR Rahman’s official tweet, several reports had conveyed the official statement released by Saira Banu’s lawyers. The statement released by the lawyer read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship.” The statement also made it clear that both of them still hold immense love for each other but have found tensions in their relationship.

Moving ahead, AR Rahman recently took the internet by storm after he unveiled the first single from the movie Kadhalikka Neramillai starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen. The funky dance banger called Yennai Izhukkuthadi had AR Rahman crooning the lyrics alongside singer Dhee.

Furthermore, the musician is also set to compose the tracks and scores for Ram Charan’s next movie with director Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively called RC 16. Additionally, it is also confirmed that ARR will work in Suriya’s movie with RJ Balaji and also has Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life in the lineup.

