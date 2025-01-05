'Sad to see him like this': Netizens worry as Vishal shivers at pre-release event of Madha Gaja Raja due to high fever
Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles. The film is now all set to hit big screens on January 12.
After almost a decade, Vishal and Sundar C's film Madha Gaja Raja will be released on January 12, 2025. The makers hosted a pre-release event today, Sunday, attended by the lead Vishal, director Sundar C, and others. During the event, Vishal's health left everyone worried.
The Mark Antony actor was shivering due to a high fever, which worried his fans. Known for his professional commitments and dedication, Vishal marked his presence at the promotions of his much-awaited Tamil film.
"Though he is suffering from high fever, he came to promote his film #MadhaGajaRaja," wrote one of the X users.
Another wrote, "What happened to him? His hand was so shaky he can't even hold the mic. Get well soon, na."
Fans have been sending him tons of "Get well soon" messages while he recovers from a bad fever.
Other actors who will be seen in Madha Gaja Raja are Anjali, Varalaxhmi Sarathkumar, Sathish, Sonu Sood, and the late Manobala.
